I can Meke it! Mwase ready on Malawi coaching job full-time

The Malawi national team caretaker coach Meke Mwase has expressed readiness to be a full-time Flames coaching job after guiding the team to Cosafa Cup plate finals.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has advertised the post targeting both local and expatriates.

The Flames coaching job fell vacant after FAM decided not to renew Belgian coach Ronny Van Geneugden’s (RVG) two year contract in March.

Speaking on his return from COSAFA, Mwase said he is yet to apply for the job but he is always ready to take the team.

“This is the job that we always do but it is up to the Football Association to decide on that but actually I am ready to do the job.

“I have not yet applied for the job because the vacancy came while I was with the team at the Cosafa Challenge Cup. I thought it was important to concentrate on the tournament first but I am back now, I will see what I can do”, Mwase said.

FAM president Walter Nyamilandu said the association wants to give Mwase a chance to vie for the position.

Most Malawians have backed Mwase that he should take over the job based on his performance at COSAFA.

Malawi has never lost in 90 minutes at COSAFA but all the team’s losses came from post-match penalties.

The Flames Captain John Banda agreed with the public that Mwase should be given the job because he has delivered.

“The coach is the who has made all things possible because he gave us all the freedom to play. We were not afraid to play.

“Even if I say anything, it will not change anything because I am not one of the authorities that may choose the coach by my general assessment is that everyone has seen and I think the coach deserves the job”, the Captain explained.

Malawi never lost a game at the COSAFA Cup in the first round and came home with ten goals from seven games.

FAM general secretary Alfred Gunda said the secretariat was receiving many applications every day.

“The interest has been overwhelming since we placed the vacancy. I may not be able to say how many locals or expatriates have so far applied because we have not yet started sorting them out. But there are plenty of them,” he said.

FAM has targeted Confederation of African Football (CAF) A holders or Uefa Pro and Fifa Pro coaching licence holders.

So far, some expatriates that have shown interest in the job include Jorge Añón De Leon (Uruguay), Fredrico Azolez (Peru) and Vincenzo Alberto Annese (Italy) while South Africa-based Patrick Mabedi is one of the notable local coaches who have applied.

