Madam Chakwera advises girl-child to draw inspiration from her story

Malawi’s First lady Monica Chakwera says her story is a living testimony where the girlchild can tap inspiration from and influence them to become better citizens and fulfill their dreams.

Madame Chakwera made the remarks at the official launch of her booklet titled ‘The Life of the First Lady of The Republic of Malawi Madame Monica Chakwera’ and a video documentary about the same in Lilongwe on Thursday.

The book, which has been produced with support from Plan International Malawi aims at promoting girl-child education in the country has been designed and customised for children especially those living in the rural areas.

The book narrates how the first lady defied all odds and managed to attain education in the midst of challenges she trampled upon.

“I grew up in a remote area and through struggles I managed to pursue my education. My village life was not a hindrance to my ambitions in life.

“I worked hard and excelled in my primary, secondary and university education just as others in similar situations like mine have done,” emphasised Madame Chakwera.

“The story that we launch today is a living example that many girls from rural areas can draw inspiration from and understand and realize that even with the limitations of life, one can still make it to their God given destiny.”

The first lady also urged girls in the country to be vigilant in facing challenges and remain in school.

“This is what I did and those choices have paid off today. I want young girls to know and understand that life will always offer us choices and whatever path we choose to take, will always have a bearing on who we become tomorrow,” she said.

Plan International Malawi Country Director Phoebe Kasoga said her organization made sure the publication is free from politics to make it stand the test of time.

“We made sure the work is free from politics so that the media items live the test of times. This should be a book that should help changing and motivate the girl child,” she said.

Minister of Education Agnes Nyalonje said the inspirational booklet has come at an appropriate time when her ministry is also prioritizing girl child education.

“Educating a girl child has many benefits as it helps the individual child, it brings returns to her family, it leads to reduced population growth, it leads to improved educational levels for future generations and it improves the social economic development of the country,” said Ngalonje.

The book is expected to be translated into several local languages such as Chewa, Yawo and Tumbuka.

