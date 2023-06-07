Madam Chakwera describes Mchinji Orphanage as a model centre for care of vulnerable children

First Lady Madam Monica Chakwera has described Mchinji Home of Hope Orphanage as a model centre for the care of vulnerable children because of its integrated services catering for children of all ages.

Madam Chakwera was speaking during the visit of the Orphanage in Mchinji as part of the Warm Children’s’ Hearts event organised by the People’s Republic of China to help children in Africa.

Madam Chakwera said the centre is one of the private child care institutions that provides care and protection to vulnerable children in Malawi starting at nursery stage up to secondary school then vocation skills imparting level.

“The services here are provided to build up a child in all spheres of life. It is also pleasing to note that the institution encouraged contact between children and their parents or family relations,” she said.

Madam Chakwera said partners are key to compliment national programmes adding that government alone cannot do all programmes.

She appealed to well wishers, private sector, religious and faith organizations to support the needy children and orphans.

Madam Chakwera there presented K1million to the institution and assorted medical and food items donated by China.

Chinese Ambassador to Malawi, Long Zhou said his government cares about the cause of children care and supports the development of children worldwide.

“China is always willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with Malawi and other African countries in safeguarding the rights and interests of women and children,” he said.

Home of Hope Orphanage Board Chairperson, Penston Kilembe commended the First Lady Madam Chakwera and the Chinese Ambassador for their financial and material support to the children at the centre.

According to him, the institution cares over 675 orphans and vulnerable children in nursery, primary, secondary to tertiary education.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!