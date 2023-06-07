Muluzi, JB launch construction works for houses for Phalombe cyclone survivors

June 8, 2023

Former presidents Dr. Bakili Muluzi and Dr. Joyce Banda on Wednesday launched construction works of houses for survivors of Tropical Cyclone Freddy in the area of Sub Traditional Authority (ST/A) Phelemwe in Phalombe.

The houses will be constructed under the Tigwirane Manja Campaign, which President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera launched in March this year as a tool to mobilize resources for the rebuilding process.

Dr. Banda, Mmobuosi and Muluzi see the plaque after that announces the launch of the construction work

Chakwera later appointed Muluzi and Banda as Goodwill Ambassadors on Cyclone Freddy Recovery.

Writing on her Facebook page, Dr. Banda said construction of the houses will be made possible because of a generous contribution from Dozy Mmobuosi, who is a Nigerian national and good friend of Dr. Bakili Muluzi.

“President Dr Lazarus Chakwera appointed us as Ambassadors on Cyclone Freddy recovery. This is part of the process,” said Dr. Banda in her brief post.

