Norway challenges LUANAR be proactive in research

Norwegian Ambassador to Malawi Ingrid Marie Mikelsen has challenged the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources-LUANAR to be proactive in order to make the agriculture sector research productive, for changing peoples’ lives.

Mikelsen was speaking after touring some projects that the Norwegian Government initiated at the university’s Bunda Campus on Wednesday and explained that agriculture is the foundation for all developments and growths; hence, the need to prioritize it.

“It is important that the research that leads to the growth perspective comes from institutions like LUANAR, for example can indicate in what ways the government can use subsidy program and how to reach targets, and make people produce,” said Mikelsen.

Ambassador Mikelsen has also advised the University to introduce new courses and degrees that will be important to the sustainability and growth of both the institution and sector.

In addition, The Norwegian government has supported the infrastructure development at Bunda campus like hostels, laboratories and libraries for easy access to important learning materials and accommodation.

Hostels constructed now cater over 270 girls and have helped to increase enrolment rate.

“It is so important that girls have equal education opportunities and this will ensure developmental growth of the country,” added the Norwegian Ambassador.

She therefore pledged continued support over agriculture research in order to ensure the agriculture sector grows.

Meanwhile, LUANAR Vice Chancellor Professor Emmanuel Kaunda expressed gratitude over the support the Norway government rendered for the past 23 years, saying it helped them grow with the development of a 20-year strategic plan that has excelled.

Professor Kaunda admitted that the infrastructure development has largely helped increase enrolment of girl-children and they equally have access to education.

On the other hand, the people of Norway donated 500 second-hand laptops that shall support the teaching activities at school.

In total, the government of Norway has invested $25 million in transforming Bunda from college to University, development of the strategic plan, and providing business models that can help run the institution.

