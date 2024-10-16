Madame Monica Chakwera calls on Malawians to protect rights of elderly people

Malawi’s First Lady, Madame Monica Chakwera, has called on people in the country to safeguard the rights of elderly people.

Madame Monica Chakwera was speaking at Mwazisi Primary School in the area of Paramount Chief Themba la Mathemba Chikulamayembe in Rumphi District when she hosted a Mother’s Day retreat for more than 300 elderly women.

Madame Chakwera said that there is a need for each elderly person to enjoy life fully.

According to the first lady, calling elderly persons “witches” was tantamount to criminal offence warranting heavy punishment through the courts.

Madame Chakwera said that there was no crime with getting older. “There is a need for older people to live happily just like everybody else,” she said.

The First Lady appealed to young people to help in safeguarding these rights so that people are not regarding elderly people as witches.

During the function, the First Lady distributed food and non-food items to the elderly women.

Meanwhile , the First Lady has called for more sensitisation so that people in the country should know the consequences of victimising the elderly.

During the Mother’s Day celebrations, the First Lady announced that soon the Government of Malawi will roll out a financial social security fund for the elderly people whereby the elderly will receive a little something on regular basis. This programme, she mentioned, was being championed by the Ministry of Gender.

