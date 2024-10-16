MBC hails 2024 Zokonda Amai Macheza

Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) has described this year’s Zokonda Amai Macheza initiative which took place in Mzuzu as the best.

MBC board Chair Reverend Vasco Kachipapa said this in an exclusive interview after this year’s Zokonda Amai Macheza which was held at Grand Palace.

Reverend Kachipapa said the change of venue from Lilongwe , Mangochi Blantyre, has helped to have this year event successful.

He said at first they were suspicious if the event would be successful considering the venue was new.

“We must say, we have had a very successful event. I can read it to be the best ever, and this is because of the commitment that was put into there, the organization, the preparation, we are improving every year. So I’m really very thankful to have done such a colorful and successful event,” he said.

MBC Director General George Kasakula concured with Kachipapa saying despite spending more money on the event, the company has managed to get profit.

Chairperson of the event who is also Acting director of News and current affairs Mervis Senga said the Corporation is overwhelmed by the response.

She said with the pace of growth the movement is registering , we will not have any hotel to accommodate the event.

Senga said they are looking on new ways on how the ceremony can best be organised in future.

WHAT A BOOST : MADAME MONICA CHAKWERA PRESENCE

During the function Her Excellency Madame Monica Chakwera, First Lady of the Republic of Malawi, attended this year’s Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) Zokonda Amai Macheza in Mzuzu where nearly 400 women from Zokonda Amai clubs attended.

Madame Chakwera urged women to unite, work hard, and uplift their socio-economic lives. She emphasized teamwork and discouraged backbiting.

The First Lady praised the ceremony as a valuable platform for enhancing business opportunities.

One of the participants, Mareen Kamwenje Banda from Mchinji said this year’s Zokonda amai programme will remain her memory as historic.

