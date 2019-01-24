Made in China: Malawi Parliament roof collapse

January 24, 2019

Clerk of Parliament Fiona Kalemba has confirmed that part of the ceiling at the Parliament Building in the capital Lilongwe collapsed on Monday.

Parliament Building was constructed by China government and was opened in June 2010. That project cost around $41m.

Chinese construction companies have been busy in Malawi since the two countries established diplomatic ties in December 2007, and Malawi abandoned its links to Taiwan after 41 years.

Kalemba said in a statement seen by Nyasa Times that the collapse was caused by the damage to the building’s gutter system, causing a pipe to burst above the riff ceiling in corridors adjacent to one of the Committee Rooms.

The Clerk of Parliament assured that the National Assembly will continue to ensure maintenance of the grand building.

According to Kalemba, no inquiries were recorded and repairs to the affected parts started.

Maunits
Guest
Maunits

Very bad. Taiwan 41 years tie and China 11 years tie. We are yet to witness more collapse of buildings constructed by Chinese shame 41million dollars its a lot of money these are thieves.

23 minutes ago
Kwagwanji
Guest
Kwagwanji

“Lozani Zanu” in the making….Made in China indeed

1 hour ago
Agenda Setting Theory
Guest
Agenda Setting Theory

Apre moi le deluge

1 hour ago

