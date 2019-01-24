FA Malawi to release 2019 football calendar

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Director of Competitions and Communications, Gomezgani Zakazaka has said the 2019/2020 football calendar will be released next week.

Zakazaka said everything concerning the draft of the calendar was finalized and that they were just waiting for the competitions committee to approve it in a meeting to be held next week.

“Right now, the planning phase is over, it includes how we are going to progress, what is going to come first, when other tournaments are going to be played, when we will end our season. It also includes aspects such as what dates we are going to have national team engagements and Caf engagements,” he said.

Zakazaka explained that the plan also includes consultation with FAM’s stakeholders, reviewing progress in the year ended and identifying shortfalls and successes, all of which he said was done.

He said by early next week after the meeting with the competitions committee and approval, the calendar will be made public.

According to Zakazaka, in 2018 some events clashed because the Confederation of African Football (Caf) changed the fixtures without proper planning, saying this time, they have planned properly and that there will not be such collision.

“We are going to plan according to their plan and calendar of events which is now permanent as they have changed their season to run from February to November and August to May,” Zakazaka said.

