MCP director of research to stand  as independent candidate in polls

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) director of research Dr. John Paul has said he will stand as an independent parliamentary candidate in Mchinji central during the May 21 tripartite elections, after the party failed to resolve a disputed primary poll.

Paul said the party has just imposed a candidate on the people, saying this culture has potential to destroy the oldest party in the country.

“We disputed the results of the primary elections. The party officials told us that they would come back for a re-run. After waiting for long, they communicated to us that they have declared my rival is the winner, this is unfair,” said Dr. Paul.

He said he consulted his supporters in the constituency, saying they all told him to stand as an independent candidate in the elections.

However, Dr. Paul was vague on whether he is going to resign on his position as director of research since he will be competing with the party favoured candidate, saying he would respond that question later.

MCP publicity secretary Maurice Munthali said Dr. Paul faces disciplinary action if he goes ahead with his decision to stand as an independent candidate.

