MCP director of research to stand  as independent candidate in polls

January 24, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 1 Comment

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) director of research Dr. John Paul has said he will stand as an independent parliamentary candidate in Mchinji central during the May 21 tripartite elections, after the party failed to resolve a disputed primary poll.

John Paul: I will contest as an independent

Paul said the party has just imposed a candidate on the people, saying this culture has potential to destroy the oldest party in the country.

“We disputed the results of the primary elections. The party officials told us that they would come back for a re-run. After waiting for long, they communicated to us that they have declared my rival is the winner, this is unfair,” said Dr. Paul.

He said he consulted his supporters in the constituency, saying they all told him to stand as an independent candidate in the elections.

However, Dr. Paul was vague on whether he is going to resign on his position as director of research since he will be competing with the party favoured candidate, saying he would respond that question later.

MCP publicity secretary Maurice Munthali said Dr. Paul faces disciplinary action if he goes ahead with his decision to stand as an independent candidate.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Chatonda Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Chatonda
Guest
Chatonda

Go go go Doc. That is democracy at work. Nobody can dictate to you what to do apart from your supporters. You are an automatic winner as far as mchinji central constituency is concerned. Good decision and fear nobody. Chilondola is the most unwanted member of mcp in a democratic Malawi. Shame on him.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
24 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes