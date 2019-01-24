Police hold mother in albino toddler abduction

Malawi Police Service in Karonga are keeping custody the mother of a one and half year baby with albinism who went missing on Tuesday as the search for the toddler continues.

Some relatives have said the mother is still in police custody as the police want to establish what really happened for the child to disappear whilst in her care.

The baby is said to have been abducted around 4am at Chilumba in Karonga.

“The mother told the police that she had gone out of the house for a wee around 4am leaving the baby in the house. When she returned, she said, she could not find the baby. This is what is raising a lot of questions,” said the relative.

One of the relatives of the baby, Kelvin Kamandani said some members of the family have been questioned by the police on the issue.

Police spokesperson James Kadadzera refused to comment on the matter, saying doing so would jeopardise the ongoing investigations.

