Madeira wants Wanderers return, eyes GS post

Ahead of the Be Forward Wanderers Executive Committee elections slated for February 9, 2020, former team manager Steven Madeira is seeking to return to the club and has outlined four areas that will change, develop and grow the club.

Madeira, who resigned as Wanderers team manager mid last year and was hired by the then Super League side, Mlatho Mponela as its Chief Executive Officer, expressed interest to vie for the position of General Secretary at the forthcoming polls.

The aspirant confirmed in an interview, saying his manifesto entitled: “Setting the standards, will focus on contributing to the club’s drive towards commercialization, improving player’s welfare, accountability and development.”

“On development, we want to have a vibrant development plan where we will have a very strong reserve side that in the coming years, we should not be buying players but promote them from our own reserve team.

“Wanderers is a community team and we have to be accountable to people that own the team in terms of how much money the team has and other challenges facing the club. On player’s welfare, we will give our players medical aid, insurance and timely salaries and allowances,” he said.

Madeira said the team would go commercial by generating money and resources on its own by embarking on serious marketing initiatives such as the SMS campaign promotion, replica jersey sales and raffle draws.

He said he will implement his plans through the sponsorship that the team has, adding that being strict in the plans and having a strategic plan and core objective to lead him on what to do, will help him execute his duties as Wanderers General Secretary.

Madeira added that he is yet to make an official communication to Mlatho Mponela on his decision to return to Wanderers as the General Secretary.

Other than Madeira, Victor Maunde, who is the Lali Lubani’s side Team Manager expressed interest to vie for the same position while Adelaide Migogo will be vying for the post of Vice-General Secretary.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :