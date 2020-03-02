Madinga scores in Georgia debut

Former Be Forward Wanderers forward, Francisco Madinga, was all smiles on Sunday in Georgia when he scored his first ever goal for his team Gori FC in a match that the club won 2-0.

This was Madinga’s debut game in Georgia. He came off the bench in the 68th minute and scored a beautiful second goal for his new club.

With this goal, Madinga has increased his chances of making it into the first eleven of the club in the forthcoming games.

In South Africa, Dennis Chembezi and Khuda Muyaba were given chance to play for their new side, Polokwane City which beat Black Leopards by 3 goals to 2.

Chembezi played for the whole 90 minutes while Khuda Muyaba came off the bench.

Former Be Forward Wanderers General Secretary, David Kanyenda, says this is good news for Malawi football.

“Having game time for a club in Europe is no mean achievement. This is what we would want to hear. Malawi as a country will benefit from such exploits by our players in South Africa, Europe and even America where we have Yamikani Chester,” remarked Kanyenda.

Defender Dennis Chembezi was signed from Be Forward Wanderers while Khuda Moyale joined Polokwane City from Silver Strikers.

