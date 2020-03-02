Supreme Court sets March 11 for Malawi election case appeal: 7 judges panel 

March 2, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Officials at the Supreme Court of Appeal have set the date for the hearing of the high profile presidential election case following a challenge on the Constitutional Court ruling by President Peter Mutharika and Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda to chair the panel

According to the registrar of the court Agnes Patemba the hearing will take place on March 11, 2020, just two months before May 19, 2020, date for the fresh election.

A panel of seven judges, led by the chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda will hear the case.

Other judges are Justice Edward Twea, Justice Anaclet Chipeta, Justice Anthony Kamanga, Justice Dustain Mwaungulu and Justice Frank Kapanda and Justice Mzikamanda.

President  Mutharika and MEC have filed several grounds against the Constitutional Court ruling which annulled the May 21 presidential election and ordered a fresh election.

The Constitutional Court cited irregularities and anomalies which were so widespread, systematic and grave that the outcome of the results had been seriously compromised.

