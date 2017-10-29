Mafco escape Masters double embarrasment, in 2-2 stalemate: Malawi TNM Super League

Salima based soldiers Mafco FC and Lilongwe based Masters Security Services shared the spoils in an entertaining 2-2 draw played at the Chitowe Stadium on Saturday 28th October 2017.

Goals from Vincent Nyaungulu either side of a Zikhole Ngulube’s strikefor the hosts meant Masters were posed for a vital away win.

However, a late strike from Gift Soko rescued the soldiers from another frustration and embarassment.

The two sides met again on Wednesday in a mid-week FISD Challenge Cup Round of 16 match which ended 1-0 in favour of Masters Security.

Saturday league games produced one major upset thus at the newly built Karonga Stadium in the Northern part of Malawi where 5th placed Blue Eagles were narrowly humbled by league table anchors Chitipa United

2-1.

Former Karonga United star Abel Mwakilama scored the winning goal in the second half while Blue Eagle’s consolation goal was scored by John Junior Malidadi.

The 10th placed Azam Tigers played out a one all draw against 13th placed Red Lions at the Chilomoni Stadium in the Commercial City of Blantyre.

Mayeso Mphanje and Innocent Bokosi were the scorers for either side.

