Mafco stun Kamuzu Barracks 3-1: Malawi TNM Super League

Salima based, Mafco Monday 3-0 stunned TNM defending Champions, Kamuzu Barracks with a 3-1 beating in the second round of Super League encounter played at Civo stadium in Lilongwe.

Mafco have moved to fourth from sixth with 41 points from 24 games while Kamuzu Barracks remains eighth with 31 points from 23 games.

The two teams observed a minute of silence in honour of the 19 Malawi Defence Force (MDF) who dead in a accident in Mzimba on Thursday.

Kamuzu Barracks went into driving seat in the fourth minute when Harvey Mkacha planted home a rebound when goal bound shot hit the post and Mafco keeper, Jailosi Kapalamula was left helpless on the ground.

Three minutes, later Kamuzu Barracks veteran midfielder, Davie ‘Chief’ Banda made a one two with Mude Jeffrey and put through Kelvin Hanganda but he shot wide.

Manase Chiseya of Kamuzu Barracks was let loose after Mafco central defenders Stain Malata and Yohane Malunga failed to contain him but he shot wide in the ninth minute.

Mafco levelled the scores in the 27th minute when Bernard Harawa planted home Zikhale Ngulube’s curved cross from left flank.

Mkacha could have put Kamuzu Barracks in the lead in the 36th minute when his header from corner kick went off target.

Mafco’s Joseph Donsa had a chance from range when he blasted wide in the 45th minute when he was put through by Yohane Malunga.

A minute in the additional time Mafco went a head when Zikani Sichinga slotted home on near post beating Kamuzu Barracks, Keeper Lehman Nthala after a well worked pass from Donsa.

Mafco went to recess with a 2-1 lead and Kamuzu Barracks could not believe the outcome.

In the 59th minute, Mafco’s Ngulube’s free kick was parried by Nthala from 35 metres out.

Mafco defence stood and managed to hold Mkacha and Hanganda and were not threatening to get an equaliser.

Mafco’s central defence, Malata rose to the occasion in the 74th minute when he headed in Gift Soko’s corner kick but his effort hit the woodwork.

12 minutes to time, Mafco’s Malata set Soko inside the box but Nthala dived through strength to save the dangerous shot.

Kamuzu Barracks introduced Sammy Chiponda and Zinjani Yona for Komani Msisha and Jeffrey but they made no impact in their quest to level the scores.

Mafco’s Ngulube’s stunning corner kick went straight into the net although keeper Nthala tried to save the ball but the second assistant referee, Lloyd Makambwe saw it and indicated that it had crossed the line and the goal was given to Mafco to make it 3-1.

Kamuzu Barracks coach, Billy Phambala bemoaned wastage on part of his players especially in the first half.

” We did not play as a team. We had a fair share of chances but we never utilise them,” he observed.

“We did not start well and we made a lot or errors particularly in the first half. We managed to rectify the situation and we played our game and this help us to get three goals.” Mafco coach, Temwa Msuku explained.

He said they are now aiming to fight for the top four finish although competition in high among teams.

