All set for Ovation Fusion Festival, Cassper Nyovest to headline

All is set for the Ovation Fusion Festival, Malawi’s premier food and music festival which is aimed at creating a unique family outdoor experience.

The festival which will feature renowned award winning South African based artist Cassper Nyovest and a Zambian electronic violinist who is based in South Africa Caitlin de Ville will run for three days from Friday November 10 to Sunday November 12, 2017 at the Umodzi Park, Bingu International Conference Center (BICC).

Briefing journalists in Lilongwe on Monday, Ovation Advertising Agency Managing Partner Chimwemwe Matonga said the focus for this year’s festival is to provide an experience to alternative food choices beyond nsima.

“The culinary focus for this year is meant to contribute towards scaling up nutrition and food security in the country,” he said.

It is in this vein, said Matonga that they have partnered with the United Village Transformation (UVT) and the Culinary Diplomacy Program (CDP), sponsored by Ethiopian Airlines are bringing to the Festival, the Food Network Celebrity Chef, Claudia Sansone who will share 6 ways to prepare sweet potatoes during the Festival.

Matonga said that during this year’s festival, there will be the inaugural baking competition in Malawi.

“Following the preliminaries that took place in Lilongwe and Blantyre, we are pleased to have 9 finalists who will battle it in the finals of the Bake Off Challenge right at the Festival. This is the first of its kind in Malawi,” he said.

The champion will walk away with MK500, 000.00 and a trophy and the finalists will bake live in front of cameras and an audience at the Festival

Some other outdoor activities will include volleyball, sharp shooter, 7 a side or 5 a side ghetto football and the Dadada Challenge, Hooper, pool and Basketball.

Apart from the international artists, there are also locals musicians that will spice up the festival among them are Lulu, Patience Namadingo, Faith Mussa, Salama Dancers, Hazel Mak Tuno, Ambassadors of Love, Kuyenda Band, Music Crossroads Band, Bambino Girls Band and Forus Crew.

“There will also be some poets in the name of Robert Chiwamba, Hudson Chamasowa, Julius Banda and Tadala Longwe,” said Matonga.

The fee for all this fun is MK7, 500 per adult and MK3, 000 per children or a two day pass at MK12, 000.

Ovation Fusion Festival started in 2016 and was set up to celebrate food with a fusion of music and family entertainment bound to provide a big family outdoor entertainment with a peace of mind.

