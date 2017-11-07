UGI donates K200 000 to Mzuzu Golf Club

United General Insurance (UGI) company Saturday donated K200 000 to Mzuzu Golf Club to maintain its golf course.

The donation was made during a presentation of awards to successful golfers in a golf tournament sponsored by UGI held in Mzuzu.

UGI Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Bywell Chiwoni said as golf sponsors in the country, they want the course to always have its green status.

“This golf course was closed for two years ago and last year we were approached that the course is ready and they need a tournament.

“As sponsors, we are happy with how green the grass of this golf course is. We want to ensure that the course remains green; that is why we have pumped in this amount to maintain the green,” he pointed out.

Mzuzu Golf Club Green Keeper, Kalusha Phiri applauded UGI for the support in maintaining the golf course and he assured the company that the funds will be used for the intended purpose.

Apart from his role of green keeper, Phiri emerged champion for 2017 UGI Golf Tournament and was awarded a Logik Fan, golf shirt and a trophy.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :