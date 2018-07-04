Magic Promotions ready for Malawi  54th Independence gospel concert in Lilongwe

Lilongwe based promotion film, Magic Promotions has said all systems go for the 54th independence gospel gig scheduled to take place on Friday July 6 ,at Zambezi Open Theater in the capital Lilongwe.

Independence Day, by its very nature, is a day when citizens celebrate that fellow country men fought and gave them the gift of self-rule.

Magic Promotions Communications Manager Chris Loka said gospel lovers in Lilongwe will celebrate the day in style as they will be treated to soul touching gospel songs full of salvation.

“Much as we are celebrating the freedom we proclaimed from Great Britain, we would also want people to be saved spiritually, that is why we have organized this event and it will be characterized by different activities and people should expect fireworks”, he said

Loka said the concert provides a fun and safe environment for Malawians to celebrate the strides that the country has made over the years, as well as an opportunity for artists to showcase their talents and honor their country.

Among others Loka said the day will also add value to the Lilongwe based Gospel Artist Farai Chazima Soko music Career who will launch her second album titled Fulumirani on the same day.

Chazima said she was geared to dish out the best performance during the launch and that her fans should expect the best.

“The show will be one of a kind and I cannot afford to disappoint my fans; hence, I am preparing for it.

“All the necessary arrangements are in place. My fans should come in large numbers to support my Ministry and they will not regret”, she said

Some artist billed to perform during the day are Andy Seko, Evance Meleka, Walusungu Kishombe, Kamuzu Barracks Gospel Singers, Norman Phiri, Maggie Mangani, Bon Kavala, Lyton Nandolo, Martha Mituka and Levison Masamba among others.

The event is slated to start at 11 o’clock with perfomances by different choirs from within and outside Lilongwe and will attract an Entry fee of K1, 000 per head and some luck winners will go away with different prizes including Home theatre, Electric iron and Kettle.

