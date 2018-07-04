Malawi firm grabs IAE Global Award

A  prophet is without honour amongst  his kinsmen, is an old Biblical adage, which refers to negative perception conceived by people who trivialize successes, achievements and unparalleled commitment to accomplishing ambitiously  set goals, by the people they daily brash shoulders with.

Kamchacha gets an award from BID President, Jose E Prieto

Kamchacha pauses with the Medal Award right in the Theatre H

Indeed, the  adage proved itself right recently,  when a Malawi local firm, which may have not plucked  accolades from a bigger percentage of  Malawians,  pulled a surprise to grab a Global Award.

Those who have keenly been following current affairs of the  month of March, 2018, might have been awakened  by    the news that    a Malawi local firm, Tradeline Cooperation (TlC)  Group Limited , scooped an International Arch of Europe (IAE) Award, for its excellent performance in its portfolio.

TLC  Group  Limited emerged  one of very few companies in the World to be considered for a prestigious  IAE Award, in Gold Category, presented by  the Business Initiatives Direction (BID)  Group One, a World’s leading private organization, wielding highest degree of determination  in dissemination and promotion of  a culture of quality.

The IAE Award is one of the most prestigious Global awards in the family of BID Quality  Awards , BID Group  One  awards to companies, organizations and institutions which have  demonstrated outstanding performance in   Quality Management in their operations.

Perhaps, it may be serious misplaced  assumption that all Malawians know  Tradeline Cooperation,  (TLC)  Group Limited  . This is  purely a Malawian conglomerate,  founded by one of the think-tank and innovative youthful sons of the Warm Heart of Africa, Malawi, Calvin Kamchacha, who is also the firm’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Tradeline Corporation, a business affiliated firm’s core activities range from provision of  business consulting services, financial  services to trade facilitation services, targeting  small and medium agribusiness enterprises (SMEs)  and corporates,  in the trading and agro-processing sector.

“Tradeline Corporation Group Limited  supports its clients in designing business models, projects and business solutions so that they improve their business performance and competitiveness in the commercial sector,” said Lerato Khoaba, TLC Commercial Director.

The  breaking news about TLC  Group Limited surprise win of the  IAE Award  reached the firm on January 5, 2018, through a high profile postal letter from BID President, Jose E Prieto.

Said Prieto in his letter,” We are pleased to inform you that BID Group One, whose international activity is to promote  Quality Culture, Innovation and Excellence, has chosen Tradeline Corporation (LTC)  Group Limited   to receive the IAE Award.”

Prieto added in his four paragraphed letter that he was, therefore, inviting TLC  CEO, Calvin Kamchacha, to receive the award during annual IAE Convention, to be  held in Germany, from March 17 to  18, 2018.

The ceremony was co-organized by BID and Technical University of Madrid , an educational institution also running a special program on Total Quality Management.

Thrown into a frenzy, Kamchacha  then touched off from Kamuzu International Airport for Johannesburg, for onward  connection to  Germany, to attend a unique and  colourful award  presentation ceremony, hosted at the  spectacular  InterContinental  Theatre Convention Hall, adjacent to the Main River, in the Historical Zone of Frankfurt City.

Passing the Gold Medal Award to humbled Kamchacha was   Jose E Prieto himself, who later congratulated the recipient for sweeping  the award.

Prieto explained that  TLC Group Limited has been selected as one of the  winners of the Gold Medal Award because it has managed to satisfy eligibility criteria as enshrined in the core concepts of Total Quality Management.

Said Prieto, “It is my honour to recognize Tradeline Corporation Group Limited of Malawi for its commitment to quality , leadership, technology  and innovation in continuous search for excellence. The  Quality Award being presented to the corporation symbolizes international recognition of leadership quality in the corporation.”

The BID President added that Tradeline Corporation Group Limited has managed to follow the path to continuous  quality improvement  and has demonstrated to be a driver of innovation, leading to  remarkable achievements  and progress in  customer satisfaction, technology , leadership, strategic planning and business results.

 

BID has a  committee of experts, with envious and vast experience in quality management, who   scrutinize  companies and organizations which apply practices of quality and excellence in their core business.

And award winners are always  companies and organizations which are influential and active in the communities they operate.

In simple terms, the  BID President said  BID Quality Awards eligibility criteria  usually calls for   companies and organizations to   demonstrate  special  and continuous commitment to quality improvement  and must boast an interrupted  visible track record of  achievement and innovation.

“These are the core values that TLC  Group Limited  has satisfied, which has warranted the group to scoop the IEA Award,” said Prieto.

Receiving the award, down to earth Kamchacha said he fell short of words to express how happy himself and TLC Group team in Malawi were, for his company to be considered for the prestigious  Global  award.

He described the award as an impetus and great encouragement to his company  as it speaks volume of how its  achievements have  caught the international spotlight.

Said Kamchacha, “The  award is a great honour as well as a tip to our  company  and its work force, to realize that  commitment to quality and innovative leadership  has a profound value and impact  to customer satisfaction, which can easily be spotted out by those tracking quality  management values.”

The CEO, however, added that besides the  award being a source of pride and cerebration, it also pauses a challenge to the company and employees who must  not be complacent with outstanding achievements  but  to seriously think and dream globally and jack up efforts in  further improving its services.

“Yes, the award is a source of pride for the company. But this is not the end of the journey to warrant employees to fold up their hands. We have to pull up our socks and work extra hard to continue improving our service delivery so that our customers, at local market levels, sustainably maximize the benefits,” “said visionary  CEO, Kamchacha

Some of  key accrues TLC Group  will now enjoy after winning the IAE Award  will be the  marketing of company    brands by the  international media, in over 170 countries.

BID’ s  conferring  of membership to the company   allows it to freely  participation in quality management  Global events, like the  BID Group One Quality Mix Program, to run for  24 months and advocacy support from Global experts which will help the company to  actively work out on  ‘only’ brands that catch  Global flavor, for stakeholder benefit maximization.

The IAE Award  which is given to ‘leaders’ by ‘leaders’ has been sponsored by  independent Imarpress  Media Publication, which Globally   recognizes  organizations and companies prioritizing innovation, quality and excellence in their undertakings.

BID’s international noble task is to spread performance excellence, in both, public and private sectors, Worldwide.

Headquartered in Madrid, Spain, BID has been presenting the   BID Quality Awards to eligible companies, organizations and institutions for the past 32 years, with the support from   BID Quality Programs implemented in six continents   and its key partners, such as the Imarpress Media Publication.

In Malawi, TLC  Group Limited is supporting growth oriented entrepreneurs to fully develop, improve and expand their businesses, through easy access to business development services, finance, trade and marketing services.

“We use our commercial driven models to significantly contribute towards development of a vibrant  sector of  small, medium and large scale enterprises, which in turn, will have enough  capacity to   provide sustainable incomes and create employment opportunities in the communities they operate,” explained  Commercial Director, Madam  Khoaba.

Since its establishment, TLC Group  Limited has systematically  and successfully designed  and implemented  over 30 ambitious   projects, which have empowered thousands of Malawians to generate own wealth and create jobs,  through innovative business models, sustainable investments and  strong market linkages, which have  led to great life transformation.

Recently, TLC  Group Limited launched a five year Tools for Market Access Project  in Mzimba District, in the Northern part of Malawi.

Director, Khoaba, who presided over the launch, said the  Euro 1.6 million project intends to expand market access for small holder farmers, through enhancement of efficiency and competitiveness of local marketing organizations (MOs),  like farmers associations and cooperatives, so that they can increase value and volume of the trade.

M’mbelwa Local Government Authority’s Director of Planning and Development (DPD), Precious Kantsitsi described the project as crucial as it will alleviate market challenges weighing down small holder farmers in the district.

Small holder farmers in Mzimba are still poor despite maximum food production every growing season, which is widely blamed on lack of access to viable markets for their agricultural  commodities.

For decades now, most farmers have  only relied  on unscrupulous traders as source of market for their commodities, who offer them miserable  prices which continue to plunge them in abject poverty.

“The project will transform our lives. Our household economic status will improve now that we will have easy access to well organized markets  where we can bargain for attractive  prices for our food commodities,” thanked one woman farmer, Masozi Banda, from Emfeni Extension Planning Area (EPA), under Mzimba District Agricultural Development Office (DADO).

