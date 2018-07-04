Malawi rolls out  residency IDs for foreigners

July 4, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Government has rolled out residency  identity cards for foreigners in a bid to curb international criminality including human trafficking and drugs trade.

Malawi to issue identification cards for foreignors resident in the country

National Registration Bureau (NRB) spokesperson Norman Fulatira said the IDs for the foreigners are very important, saying they will help the government know the population of foreigners in the country.

“This is very crucial. The government has to know how many foreigners are in the country for development planning purposes,” he said.

In addition, Fulatira said it would now be easy to flush out criminals in the country.

Fulatira said the registration for the identity cards for the foreigners started on June 1, 2018.

He said the IDs are different in features from the national IDs for Malawi citizens.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

More From Nyasatimes