Malawi rolls out  residency IDs for foreigners

Government has rolled out residency identity cards for foreigners in a bid to curb international criminality including human trafficking and drugs trade.

National Registration Bureau (NRB) spokesperson Norman Fulatira said the IDs for the foreigners are very important, saying they will help the government know the population of foreigners in the country.

“This is very crucial. The government has to know how many foreigners are in the country for development planning purposes,” he said.

In addition, Fulatira said it would now be easy to flush out criminals in the country.

Fulatira said the registration for the identity cards for the foreigners started on June 1, 2018.

He said the IDs are different in features from the national IDs for Malawi citizens.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :