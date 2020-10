Magistrate from Mitundu in Lilongwe, Harry Ngulube has been arrested by Anti-Corruption (ACB) on eight counts of misuse of public office and soliciting of bribes.

The third-grade magistrate is accused of pocketing over K600,000 and at least 28 bags of Maize

ACB spokesperson Egrita Ndala confirmed of the arrest.

But could not divulge more details.

The magistrate is remanded at Area 3 police.

