Magistrate Viva denies bail Malawi ex-spy chief, State House ICT officer

Lilongwe principal magistrate court has denied bail to former acting director of National Intelligence Service Kenam Kalilani and former chief ICT officer for State House Chance Chingwalungwalu who are facing charges of theft of government intelligence computers.

This was after the state pleaded with the court to keep the two on remand as experts determine the information which the two retrieved from the intelligence system.

Magistrate Viva Nyimba has since adjourned the case to August 3, 2020.

The charge sheet read by principal resident magistrate Viva Nyimba says the offence was committed in June this year.

State prosecutor Moji Phiri said the police have managed to confiscate the computers and systems from their houses after a raid.

The prosecutor has asked the court to remand the two suspects until investigations on the matter are over.

William Chiwanje and Madalitso Kausi are representing the suspects.

