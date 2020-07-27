Magistrate Viva denies bail Malawi ex-spy chief, State House ICT officer

July 27, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 5 Comments

Lilongwe principal magistrate court has denied bail to former acting director of National Intelligence Service Kenam Kalilani and former chief ICT officer for State House Chance Chingwalungwalu who are facing charges of theft of government intelligence computers.

Magistrate Viva Nyimba: Innocence is presumed but no bail

This was after the state pleaded with the court to keep the two on remand as experts determine the information which the two retrieved from the intelligence system.

Magistrate Viva Nyimba has since adjourned the case to August 3, 2020.

The charge sheet read by principal resident magistrate Viva Nyimba says the offence was committed in June this year.

State prosecutor Moji Phiri said the police have managed to confiscate the computers and systems from their houses after a raid.

The prosecutor has asked the court to remand the two suspects until investigations on the matter are over.

William Chiwanje and Madalitso Kausi are representing the suspects.

Malawi belong to the citizens
Guest
Malawi belong to the citizens

That’s great news keep them there, wishing them great life there.

2 hours ago
Nematodes
Guest
Nematodes

Spy chief! Or ‘wireless mouse’!?

3 hours ago
Phiri
Guest
Phiri

You are keeping people in custody before thorough investigations. Pathetic justice.

3 hours ago
Sokosi
Guest
Sokosi

Its all about silencing dissenting voices. Why arrest people when you have not concluded investigations? Typical nyau mcp tactics.

3 hours ago
Truth
Guest
Truth

They overrated themselves!

4 hours ago
