Magistrates and judges body tells parliament to report to Judicial Service Commission corrupt judges

Magistrates and Judges Association of Malawi (Majam) has told members of parliament to report to the Judicial Service Commission any corrupt judge.

This follows the decision by the legislators to summon Justice Ken Manda and Judicial Service Commission members in connection with the Gam’s Kanengo filling station which was seized by sheriffs following a court order.

But in a statement issued on Sunday, Majam says Parliament should strive to work in the spirit of holding the supremacy of the Constitution as the August House tackles the Lilongwe filling station issue.

The Association, in a statement co-signed by its President Howard Pemba and Secretary General Peter Kandulu, asked the Attorney General to advise Parliament on the separation of powers among the three arms of government especially now when the issue at hand is still under litigation.

The association has also asked the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to quickly investigate cases of judges suspected to have been involved in corruption in the country.

The development comes after the Sheriffs confiscated Gam’s Kanengo Filling Station over unpaid legal fees totalling MK744 million following a misunderstanding between the company and Masters Boreholes Drilling Company.

The statement also comes after Parliament on 4th August, adopted a motion to have the ruling of one Judge investigated together with how the filling station was disposed of.

Majam advises members of Parliament and all Malawians to report to the Judicial Service Commission any suspected corrupt judges to be investigated and disciplined accordingly.

