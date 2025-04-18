MAGLA donates curtains to QECH maternity ward

Malawi Gaming and Lotteries Authority (MAGLA) has donated K6.7 million worth of curtains to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) maternity wing and other assorted items worth K1.4 million to mothers in the ward.

Speaking in an interview after inspecting the installed curtains on Friday MAGLA Director General Rachel Mijiga said the Authority felt compelled to support the hospital’s need to bring dignity and respect in the labor ward.

“The Hospital reached out to us saying there was a great need for curtains in the maternity wing cubicles to observe the dignity of mothers when giving birth.

So, we felt compelled to come in and support the hospital as you have seen the numbers, every 51 minutes a new baby is born which is not easy for the medical staff.”

“The curtains that covered the maternity ward and the cubicles cost K6.7 million and we also got salt, wrappers, bar soap, and buckets for the newborn babies costing us K1.4 million,” said Mijiga.

In her remarks, QECH Midwifery Specialist at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology Christina Chapotera-Mbiza thanked MAGLA for donating the curtains.

“These curtains will help us to provide the dignity of the mothers by promoting respectful maternity care and privacy in all the 24 beds in the labor ward. Normally on average per day, we have about 30 deliveries, and as a referral hospital most of these deliveries are complicated,” said Mbiza

