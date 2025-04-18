NBS Bank pumps K10 million into Corps Africa Malawi projects

NBS Bank plc has committed K10 million to support five small-scale and high impact projects undertaken by Corps Africa volunteers in the country.

The Bank’s Chief Finance Officer (CFO), Ernest Tembo announced the commitment at this year’s Corps Africa Pitch Day hosted by the Moroccan Kingdom Embassy in Lilongwe on Thursday.

Tembo said as a ‘Caring Bank’, NBS values the various projects volunteers are championing in the country as they benefit Malawians in different ways.

“We listened to the presentations on all the projects in the communities and all of them will have a major impact in the community. As NBS Bank, our theme this year is ‘We Care a Little More’ and caring a little more means working with people, projects, individuals or institutions that have major impact on lives in the communities. So, we are happy today there were projects on health, on businesses and others,” said Tembo.

Deputy Minister of Gender, Halima Daudi and Corps Africa Malawi chairperson Martha Kwataine, applauded NBS Bank and the volunteers for observing the need of the people in the rural areas.

In his remarks, Moroccan ambassador to Malawi Abdelkader Naji said he was impressed that they managed to secure funds for the volunteers from NBS Bank through the pitch day.

“Together with partners, we have raised something for the volunteers to embark on their projects which will benefit Malawians,” he said.

The pitch day saw five young Malawian volunteers namely Coreen Banda, Devlin Sapuwa, Harry Bvumbwe, Imran Chiposyo, and Chikondi Chisale presenting their project ideas in Mangochi, Mchinji, Chikwawa, Nsanje, and Lilongwe respectively.

The volunteers were recruited and trained by Corps Africa, which equipped them to engage local people of Malawian communities and facilitate small-scale, high-impact projects.

