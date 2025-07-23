MAGLA flies Masamba to Tanzania for a fight

The Malawi Gaming and Lotteries Authority (MAGLA) has supported boxer Limbani ‘Lion’ Masamba with air tickets and upkeep for an international non-title fight against Iddy Pialali at Posta Kijitonyama Club in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania on Saturday.

The super welterweight pugilist returns into the ring for a PST Welterweight Championship three months after defeating another Tanzanian boxer, Hashim Kiranga through Technical Knockout.

MAGLA Public Relations Officer (PRO), Nancy Malata said they decided to sponsor Masamba considering his impressive form as Malawi’s top boxer in the Super Welterweight category.

“Over 5,000 people are expected to patronize the game and if he performs well, Malawi will be placed on the map. So, we are so excited to support our boxer and expect him to perform well at the tournament,” she said.

Masamba was rated 15th in Africa in the latest African Boxing Union (ABU) Super Welterweight rating released this month.

“I am so grateful to MAGLA for the support. This is the kind of support we have been longing for a long time. I was supposed to travel by bus which could have led to fatigue and affect my fight, but now I don’t have any excuse. This support motivates me to work hard as I also aim to improve my rating both at home and in Africa,” he said.

The Blantyre-based boxer boasts of a record of 30 fights, with 17 wins, 9 knockouts, 13 loses, and no draw, while his opponent has played 48 fights, won 37, 25 knockouts, lost 13, and one draw.

He left the country on Tuesday through Chileka International Airport in Blantyre.

