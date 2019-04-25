Magufuli ends visit, lauds Mutharika for transforming Malawi

Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli has ended his two-day State visit to Malawi during which he held bilateral talks in Lilongwe and praised President Peter Mutharika, saying Mutharika had transformed Malawi.

He cited the crop fields he had seen on his way from the airport as a sign of improvement Malawi must celebrate the transformational path and the visible achievements the country has taken under Mutharika’s leadership in the first five-years- term.

Mutharika is seeking a second term in May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections and Magufuli said there were a lot of things he could have pointed out positively but kept his comments close to his chest for fear of being “misquoted that I came here to campaign.”

In his remarks during bilateral talks held at Kamuzu Palace, Magufuli who was visiting the country for the first time since he was elected Tanzania president four years ago, said Mutharika has taken the right path to improve social economic status of Malawians.

Among other things the Tanzanian leader commended Mutharika for instilling a sense of patriotism and hard work in the citizens a development he said has resulted in good crop prospects this season.

“As I was watching in the air your people are really hard working because each and every part of the land is occupied by crops. This you can say that you have really transformed this country in the best direction.

“You are doing it well and we are looking forward to all the changes and developments,” said Magufuli , who pointed out that Malawi is the first Sadc country he has visited since becoming Head of State in November 2015 because he values it as best partner and strategic friend.

And speaking later in the evening at a State Banquet hosted in his honour, the Tanzanian leader reiterated Mutharika’s achievements saying it is only right to give credit where it is due.

“I want to commend the government for reviving the economy and the fight against corruption,” said the Tanzanian leader who is known as “Bulldozer” for his anti-corruption drive.

Among others, the Tanzanian leader touted the drop in the inflation rate, interest rates as well improvements as the foreign exchange reserves from just month to about four months now.

He also hailed the massive road infrastructure development being carried out in the country, improvements in education sector, provision of water to rural masses.

Earlier, the two leaders whose countries belong to the regional economic bloc Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc), assembled teams comprising Cabinet ministers for bilateral talks where they discussed a wide range of bilateral, regional and international issues and agreed to further deepen the bilateral relationship and cooperation in various areas including transport, communication, tourism, culture, investment and social affairs.

He outlined his government’s plans to construct a new port at Mtwara that would facilitate easy connectivity for Malawi to Tanzania through Mbamba Bay.

Magufuli also appealed for quick implementation of the one-border-post at Songwe-Kisumulu border to facilitate improved trade between the countries.

On his part, Mutharika praised the Tanzania for being a good neighbour to Malawi and as a bilateral partner. He thanked the Tanzanian government for a prompt response to assist victims of the recent natural disasters that hit Malawi.

During the meeting the two leaders also witnessed the signing of two bilateral instruments in the transport and culture sectors namely, Bilateral Road Transport Agreement, and Memorandum of Understanding in Culture, Arts and Sports that will see accelerated efforts in the development of Mtwara corridor.

Magufuli, who was accompanied by his wife Janet Magufuli and several Government officials, was seen off at Kamuzu International Airport by President Mutharika, First Lady and senior government officials.

