3 die in Malawian bus accident bound for South Africa

A recovery bus has been sent to Zimbabwe where a Malawian coach bound for South Africa was involved in an accident on Wednesday killing three people.

Spokesperson for Dedza Immigration post Pasqually Zulu has confirmed of the accident involving Chipozani coach.

The registration number of the bus is MC 9689.

“The accident occurred near Chamano or Nyamapanda border in Zinbabwe. The injured are being treated at Kotwa Hospital in Zimbabwe,” said Zulu.

Zulu said the recovery bus left morning on Thursday for Zimbabwe.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :