3 die in Malawian bus accident bound for South Africa

April 25, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 1 Comment

A recovery bus has been sent to Zimbabwe where a Malawian coach bound for South Africa was involved in an accident on Wednesday killing three people.

Spokesperson for Dedza Immigration post Pasqually Zulu has confirmed of the accident involving Chipozani coach.

The registration number of the bus is MC 9689.

“The accident occurred near Chamano or Nyamapanda border in Zinbabwe. The injured are being treated at Kotwa Hospital in Zimbabwe,” said Zulu.

Zulu said the recovery bus left morning on Thursday for Zimbabwe.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Mulopwana Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Mulopwana
Guest
Mulopwana

Terrible.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago

More From web