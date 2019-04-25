4  Malawians die in South Africa heavy rains, floods

Four Malawians are confirmed dead in South Africa’s worst heavy rains and floods in recent time, the government has confirmed.

Spokesperson for the ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Rejoice Chaponda Shumba said the deaths occurred in Kwazulu Natal where most Malawians work.

“We are working with authorities in South Africa on logistics for the bringing back of the bodies to Malawi.

“We are also talking to the government of South Africa to identify other Malawians who have been affected by the disaster,” said Shumba.

She said the government of Malawi will bear the costs of transporting the bodies back to Malawi.

The calamity has killed 60 people of different nationalities but most of them are South Africans including a house of eight people where only one person escaped miraculously.

