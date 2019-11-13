Major airliners set to land at Blantye-Chileka Airport December

Government says major airliners are expected to land their planes at Chileka airport in Blantyre in end November following completion of rehabilitation works on its runways.

Spokesperson for the ministry of Transport and Public Works James Chakwera said the government will officially clear the big planes to land after November 30.

“All the major rehabilitation works are almost complete now and we expect the airliners that suspended their landing at their airport to resume after November 30,” he said.

The airport has been closed to big aircrafts on safety grounds as its runways developed potholes which were risky to aircrafts.

South African Airways is one of the major airliners which suspended flights of its planes to Chileka airport.

