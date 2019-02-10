Makande defies DPP to challenge party candidate Jooma as independent in Monkeybay

Battle for Mangochi Monkey Bay Constituency turned into giant’s race on Friday after Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) senior member Homphmally Makande and Malawi Congress Party’s (MCP) Gerald Kazembe submitted parliamentary nomination papers to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

Makande defied the party and submitted nomination papers to contest as an independent member of parliament to face DPP’s Director of Economics Ralph Pachalo Jooma who is the incumbent law maker for the constituency.

In an interview after submitting the papers, Makande said he is still member of ruling DPP but decided to stand as an independent following the ‘controversial’ primary elections the party conducted in the constituency two weeks ago in which Jooma was declared a winner after he went unopposed.

“The party conducted primary elections here without informing me and DPP’s Mangochi District committee members and they went even further to declare Ralph Jooma as the winner without the presence of the said committee,” narrated Makande

He added: “DPP supporters have been persuading me to stand as an independent MP to liberate them from bondage of poverty.”

Makande also accused the incumbent Jooma of failing to develop the constituency.

“It is very pathetic that Mangochi Monkey Bay Constituency remains undeveloped. People are still drinking unsafe water and we don’t have good roads despite being the tourisms hub,” said Makande.

Concurring with Makande, MCP aspirant Member of Parliament for the area Gerald Kazembe said; “It boggles my mind that we don’t have good road networks to Cape Maclear, the potential tourism hub of Malawi, we will construct the Cape Maclear road as a matter of economic priority.”

Speaking after presenting his nomination papers on Thursday, the incumbent Jooma claimed to have transformed the constituency and promised more development once voted back into power.

“I have initiated a number of development projects during my tenure as such the construction of Monkey Bay Sub District commissioner’s office,” said Jooma while wooing voters.

Jooma will also face UTM’s Harrison Chitsonga, United Democratic Front (UDF) Chikwita Bulilani who is the current Ward Councillor for Monkey Bay and the Independent shadow MP Enesia Kanyamula.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :