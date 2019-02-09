UTM’s Masangwi submit papers in star-studded fashion

UTM Party patron Noel Masangwi on Friday presented his nomination papers for a parliamentary seat in Zomba City with pomp fun and razzmatazz.

Scores of people thronged the streets to witness and join a street carnival which escorted the parliamentary aspirant for Zomba Central constituency to present his nomination papers to the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

The carnival started from Gymkana Club and made a merry-go-round through Zomba Bus Depot all the way to Ndola township up to Mponda TDC ground where the presentation took place.

Throughout the carnival, men women danced to blasting UTM theme songs such as ‘mumumamva kuwawa’ whereas some excited youths threw themselves on the ground to ‘mukalimbana ndi Chilima mugwa gada’.

Scores of other supporters also lined the streets to cheer as the carnival passed through.

Some people could be heard shouting ‘boma ilo’ as Masangwi passed through and waved atop a VX Toyota vehicle.

Speaking at Mponda Ground after presenting his papers, Masangwi said the street carnival was only just the first shot by Zomba Central constituents in their demonstration that they have had enough of mediocre administrations.

He said his agenda is to bring development to Zomba so that the city rediscovers its lost glory and a place in the history of this country.

The carnival was also joined by other senior UTM members such as Louis Ngalande, Southern Region Governor, Steve Mikaya, George Sonda, Norman Nyirenda and Southern Region Director of Women,Mayi Loyce Mponda and also Eastern Region Director of Women, Mayi Shahida Hussein and UTM shadow councillors from all the wards in the constituency.

