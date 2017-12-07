Making Lemonade: Art after dark exhibition Dec 9

“When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.” These famous words, silently echo in the background, as a couple of passionate young artist deconstruct the present power crisis that has engulfed the Malawi.

These young people believe that criticising their political leaders for the persistent power shortages, will not miraculously make the problem go away.

Their goal is to however, spark a positive spirit of proactivity and innovation in the Malawian citizenry, with the hopes of enhancing the chances for a brighter Malawi.

Art after Dark (AAD) is an exciting initiative that has sprouted from the minds of these forward-thinking youth, members of “Zaluso Arts”; an Art collective that aims to promote Art in Malawi by creating a community where artists can meet to learn, inspire and grow together.

Art after Dark will be a candlelit art exhibition accompanied by a bonfire and poetry performances.



Artworks in the AAD exhibition will showcase artists’ expressions of their feelings towards the recent blackouts.

“It is important to give people a way to channel their feelings of anger, fear, and sadness, into positive action to make the community better.” Mac Ndalama, one of the artists and founder of Zaluso Arts.

Two main thematic issues will be put on the spotlight; firstly, the current state of frequent blackouts (the lemon); and secondly, the spirit of cultivating a mind-set of making use of what you have (making lemonade).

According to the artists, the purpose of the exhibition is not only to express displeasure towards the electricity situation, but more importantly to inspire people, that with the right attitude, something good can come out of even the worst situations.

“What we are trying to drive home is that, sometimes life will give you lemons, and instead of worrying about the sourness of the fruit, slice it up, squeeze out the juice, add water and sugar and make lemonade,” said Akulu Lipenga, artist and co-founder of Zaluso Arts.

The event will use little to no electricity to express how one is still able to create in the dark, exhibited art will include paintings by multiple artists as well as spoken word performances and more.

One of the core missions of Zaluso Arts is to promote artists in the country by providing a platform for them to showcase and sell their work, Art After Dark is an embodiment of that mission.

The event will be held on Saturday 9 December, in Lilongwe, at The Story Club Arts Café, in Area 47.

