FISD Cup Finals: Kufewa Acrobats, Skefa to perform

The military battle between Moyale and Kamuzu Barracks in the FISD Challenge Cup final will be spiced up by displays from Kufewa Acrobats from Malawi Defence Force (MDF) and live band performance by celebrated musician Skefa Chimoto.

FISD Limited Company Marketing and Communications Manager, Wezi Chiumia, said they have organized a number of activities which will start on Friday and reach its zenith on December 9 2017 at Civo Stadium where the finals will be played.

“On Friday, there will be a cup parade from Kamuzu Barracks to Civo Stadium which will be presided over by the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) brass band.

Reacting to comments that the Moyale/Kamuzu Barracks final will not attract much needed crowd, Chiumia said: “What makes a team to be loved is not the ability to pull crowds but its ability to play classic and sexy football.

“We are talking about the best teams that eliminated teams like Nyasa Bullets and Be Forwards Wanderers.”

“We are calling for all soccer lovers to come in their large numbers to watch a classic game on Saturday,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has slashed gate charges for the finals from the usual K2000 to K500 for open stands.

FAM’s Commercial Director Limbani Matola said the sponsors slashed the gate charges to give fans an early Christmas gift and to show appreciation to fans for supporting FISD Challenge Cup since its inception.

Moyale Barracks FC qualified for the finals of 2017 FISD Challenge Cup after beating the Peoples team Nyasa Big Bullets on post-match penalties while Kamuzu Barracks crushed Masters Security in a similar fashion.

Foundation for Irrigation and Sustainable Development (FISD) sponsors the FISD Challenge Cup to the tune of Mk 50 Million.

