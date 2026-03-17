MALA Graduates 24 in Library and ICT

The Malawi Library Association (MALA) has challenged graduating students to embrace their critical role as custodians of knowledge and facilitators of access to information.

MALA President, Felix Majawa, made the remarks in Lilongwe during a graduation ceremony held at the Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS), where 24 students graduated in Library and ICT studies.

Majawa urged the graduates to recognize the impact of their profession on society.

“Your work will help students to learn, researchers to discover, and communities to grow. Whether you work in school libraries, public libraries, academic institutions, or special libraries, your contribution will make a difference in people’s lives,” he said.

He emphasized that the association remains committed to promoting professional standards, advocating for library development, and creating opportunities for continuous professional growth.

“I encourage you to become active members of the Association, participate in our activities, and continue developing your skills,” he said.

Majawa further noted that the information landscape is rapidly evolving due to technology, digital resources, and new ways of accessing knowledge.

“This means that learning does not end today. I encourage you to remain curious, innovative, and committed to lifelong learning so that you can continue serving your communities effectively,” he added.

Speaking at the same event, National Library Services Acting Chief Executive Officer, Bonney W. Sangole, called on Malawians to embrace the digital age by investing in resources and training to bridge the digital divide.

She stressed that digital literacy is essential in modern society.

“Digital literacy is not just a skill, but a passport to the future,” she said.

Sangole also highlighted the evolving role of libraries, describing them as community hubs that should cater to diverse groups, from children to the elderly.

“There is a need to engage communities and ensure that the benefits of education reach every corner of our nation,” she said.

As Guest of Honour, Sangole further underscored the role of MALA in preserving Malawi’s cultural heritage and indigenous knowledge.

“Libraries can serve as repositories of traditional wisdom, ensuring that our heritage is passed down to future generations,” she said.

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