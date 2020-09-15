Updated: Malani Mtonga joins Aford after dumping DPP

As the defection window in Malawi politics is now wide open, former ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) deputy national organising secretary, Reverend Malani Mtonga has resigned from the party with immediate effect and has since announced his membership of Alliance for Democracy (Aford).

Mtonga, who once served former president Joyce Banda’s administration (People’s Party regime) as Presidential Advisor on Religious Affairs, did not explain the reasons behind his resignation.

Speaking after joining Aford, Mtonga said he is back to his old family, which is rebuilding

“I was the member of Aford before joining any political party. Now I am back to where I belong,” he said.

While commending Mtonga for the decision, Aford president Enoch Chihana said the party can see a bright future of doing great in the 2025 elections.

Over the weekend, Aford also welcomed veteran politician Greene Mwamondwe.

Mtonga was also the first Presidential Advisor on Religious Affairs to former president late Bingu wa Mutharika.

In a letter addressed to DPP Secretary General and copied to National Governing Council members, Mtonga thanked the party for trusting him with the office of deputy national organising secretary.

The former Member of Parliament for Karonga South says it was an honour for him to serve the former ruling party, which he described as a “great movement”.

He won the Parliamentary seat in 2014 under People’s Party and eventually joined the ruling DPP then.

“However time has come for me to bid you all farewell and to render in my resignation effective as of today. My respect and well wishes go to His Excellency Proffesor Peter Mutharika, each of you honourable members and the party as a whole.

“Thank you for embracing me as a DPP family member and I appreciate every mountain and valley that we have conqurered together. There is a time for everything and I know we will still be privileged to interact as greater victories unfold for each of us,” the letter reads in part.

There was no immediate comment from the party as the spokesperson, Brown James Mpinganjira (BJ) couldn’t be reached.

Recently, Mpinganjira said his party believes in democracy and that every person has the right to associate with a political party of his or her choice.

While acknowledging the mass exodus would reflect badly on the party, Mpinganjira said the DPP has embarked on the rebuilding exercise and that at an appropriate time, they will announce dates for the Convention where bonafide members of the party will choose leaders of their choice.

A number of officials have left DPP since it lost the country’s Presidency to Tonse Alliance government.

Some of them are Julius Paipi, who was the Eastern Regional Governor and joined UTM; law makers Eurita Ntiza (joined MCP), Susan Dossi (joined UTM) John Bande (joined MCP), Ken Ndovie (MCP) and Tony Ngalande (MCP).

Parliamentarian for Thyolo Central, Ben Phiri has resigned as the party’s Director of Elections, but he is still the member of the party.

