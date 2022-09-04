Malaria accounting for 25% of deaths in Salima

Salima District Council has disclosed that malaria remains one of the biggest killers in the district, accounting for 25 percent of total deaths.

The council’s vice chairperson Councillor Allena Sefasi Pelete made the remarks at Chitala Ground on Thursday during a Malaria Awareness Campaign.

Save the Children in collaboration with the Ministry of Health organized the campaign through the Breakthrough Action Project.

The project is being funded by Presidential Malaria Initiative (PMI) and United States Aid for International Development (USAID)

Pelete said malaria remains a serious public health concern to the people in the district.

She, however, commended the interventions the Malawi Government and its development partners have undertaken to eliminate the disease.

“The distribution of mosquito nets, among others, has helped in reducing infection. But I wish to call upon residents of this district to ensure they are adhering to malaria prevention measures because that is the only way we can eliminate the disease,” said Pelete.

Salima District Environmental Health Officer Reuben Chikadza hailed the collaboration that exists between the government and non-state actors in the fight against the epidemic.

In her remarks, PMI/USAID Resident Advisor Rebecca Minneman said she was impressed with the level of commitment local and traditional leaders have demonstrated in fighting the disease in Salima.

