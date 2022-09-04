Tanzanian music icon Harmonize to co-headline Sand Music Festival

Impakt Events – organizers of the Sand Music Festival in Malawi – continues to bring diversity to the show. Having featured Ugandan artist, Yo Maps and Organized Family from Zambia before, the firm has this year invited Tanzanian music icon Harmonize to be among headliners for this year’s festival.

Harmonize will perform live along other yet-to-be announced headliners at the 2022 Sand Music Festival, which will take place at Kambiri Beach in Salima from September 30th to October 2nd, 2022.

Impakt Events Managing Director Lucius Banda said they thought it was a good idea to bring Harmonize to this country because his music is well-liked.

“Harmonize will, indeed, be one of the International Headliners this year. Harmonize is very popular in this country. His music has been playing in Malawi for some time now, and he has a number of hits that are well-known in the country.

“We’re staying with a few other international artists.” As you are aware, we have already introduced one Ugandan artist, as well as Yo Maps and Organized Family from Zambia. We will also be joined by a South African artist. Once again, we have another international headliner; we don’t know where he’s from, but he’s equally big,” said Banda.

He stated that this year’s tickets are both secure and unique.

“Actually, we will swipe your ticket on the door when you arrive. If anyone wishes to purchase early bird tickets, they must do so through FDH Bank at 525 Ufulu. They are priced at K30,000,” said Banda.

Meanwhile, Banda has assured that the venue for the live performance is secure and that fences have been reinforced.

“So, it’s going to be a fantastic event this year. I urge Malawians to support us. This festival depends on Malawians and that the more support we receive, the better we will become,” he said.

