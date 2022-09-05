Court sets September 16, 2022 for Chinese Susu bail ruling

The Senior Resident Magistrate Court in Lilongwe has set September 16, 2022 for the bail ruling of Chinese Susu who is answering charges of exploiting Malawian children.

Senior Resident Magistrate James Mankhwazi, who is presiding over the case has informed both the state and defense counsel.

Susu who is accused of exploiting Malawian Children at Njewa in Lilongwe through video clips he was shooting for a profit, reapplied for bail on Friday.

He has been on remand at Maula Prison since his arrest on July 16, 2022.

According to the State, they want Susu to continue being detained citing he is a flight risk.

Mathews Gamadzi, Principal State Advocate in the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions said the State also wants Susu to be in Prison for his own safety.

But Andy Kaonga, lawyer representing Susu has accused the State of being unjust towards Susu saying they can’t continue keeping Susu in custody without officially charging him.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!