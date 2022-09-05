Court sets September 16, 2022 for Chinese Susu bail ruling

September 5, 2022 Owen Khamula -Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

The Senior Resident Magistrate Court in Lilongwe has set September 16, 2022 for the bail ruling of Chinese Susu who is answering charges of exploiting Malawian children.

Lu Ke the Chinese abuser

Senior Resident Magistrate James Mankhwazi, who is presiding over the case has informed both the state and defense counsel.

Susu who is accused of exploiting Malawian Children at Njewa in Lilongwe through video clips he was shooting for a profit, reapplied for bail on Friday.

He has been on remand at Maula Prison since his arrest on July 16, 2022.

According to the State, they want Susu to continue being detained citing he is a flight risk.

Mathews Gamadzi, Principal State Advocate in the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions said the State also wants Susu to be in Prison for his own safety.

But Andy Kaonga, lawyer representing Susu has accused the State of being unjust towards Susu saying they can’t continue keeping Susu in custody without officially charging him.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Tanzanian music icon Harmonize to co-headline Sand Music Festival

Impakt Events – organizers of the Sand Music Festival in Malawi – continues to bring diversity to the show. Having...

Close