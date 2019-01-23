Malata and Cement Subsidy beneficiaries want programme to continue

Beneficiaries of Decent and Affordable Housing Subsidy Programme (Dahsp) also known as Malata and Cement Subsidy in Dowa have asked government to continue with the programme so that other needy people also benefit.

The beneficiaries made the request when Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Dr. Jean Kalilani inspected some of the houses constructed under the programme in Dowa Central Constituency on Monday.

One of the beneficiaries Abraham Kapute hailed the programme and asked government to continue implementing it so that it benefits many people.

“This programme has changed our lives for the better. My prayer is that it should continue so that many people benefit,” he said.

In response, the minister said government would continue with the programme because it appreciates the difference it is making in people’s lives.

“President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika is very passionate about the programme and has vowed to continue with it in all parts of the country,” she said.

There are 525 beneficiaries in Dowa and 439 of them have finished construction and occupied their houses, according to Dowa District Commissioner Alex Mdooko.

DAHSP is a fulfillment of one of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) 2014 campaign pledge whose aim is to help the rural poor access decent and affordable houses through soft loans and grants.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :