Zambia U-23 Coach names a strong squad for Malawi

Zambia Under-23 national team coach Beston Chambeshi has summoned 30 players for a local camp ahead of the March 20 first leg Olympic qualifier against Malawi in Blantyre.

Chambeshi has roped in the bulk of his 2017 Under-20 Africa Cup winning side on home soil.

The team will enter residential camp on January 28-31 before entering the second camp on the weekend of February 11.

Chambeshi will in the final stretch include foreign based players to complete his puzzle.

The Junior Chipolopolo will tackle Malawi in its first assignment for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted by Egypt.

Zambia will be away to Malawi on March 20 in the first leg at Kamuzu Stadium before hosting the junior flames four days later.

Malawi booked a date with Zambia after a 1-1 home draw against Botswana in Blantyre on Tuesday to qualify 3-2 on aggregate following a 2-1 away win in Gaborone on November 17.

Zambia was on bye for the first round but will join the fray in the penultimate stage before the closing round.

Winner of the Zambia and Malawi game will move into the final qualifying round next June to face either Congo Brazzaville or Burundi to decide who qualifies to the Egypt finals.

The 2019 AFCON will be used as a qualifier for the Japan 2020 Olympic Games.

Top three finishers at the Egypt finals will qualify to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Zambia last participated at the Olympic Games in 1988 where they famously reached the quarterfinals.

FULL TEAM

(GOALKEEPERS)

Mangani Banda (Zanaco), Jackson Kakunta (Power Dynamos), Charles Muntanga (Nkwazi), Timothy Zulu (MUZA)

(DEFENDERS)

Moses Nyondo (Nkana), Prosper Chiluya (Nkwazi), Solomon Sakala, Shemmy Mayembe (both Zesco), Sydney Phiri (Gomes), Paul Banda (Lusaka Dynamos), Luke Banda (Napsa Stars), Kebson Kamanga (Nkwazi), Dominic Chanda (Circuit City)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Boyd Musonda (Zanaco), Harrison Chisala (Nkana), Linos Makwaza jr (Power Dynamos), Satty Phiri (Circuit City), Musonda Siame (Lumwana), Lameck Banda, Edward Tembo (Zesco United), Prince Mumba (Kabwe Warriors), Austin Banda (Napsa Stars), Chrispin Sakulanda (Red Arrows)

(STRIKERS)

Happy Nsofwa (Lumwana), Joseph Phiri (Red Arrows), Stephen Banda (MUZA Academy), Davy Daka (Power Dynamos), Theophilus Kasonde (Paramilitary), Bwalya Chella (Young Buffaloes), Benson Kolala (Nhanga Rangers)

