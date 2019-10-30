Malata cherishes Flames return

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers defender Lucky Malata has expressed his excitement over his return to the national football team, the Flames.

Malata has further praised head coach Meke Mwase for recalling him after retiring some years back.

The defender retired from the Flames in 2017 but has returned to the team after Mwase recalled him into camp last week.

“I don’t want to talk about why I decided to quit but all I can say is I am glad to be back,” Malata in quotes reported by Malawi FA website after Wednesday training session.

Earlier prior to the commencement of Flames camping, Mwase revealed that Malata admitted to have retired out of frustrations.

“Let me thank the Coaches for giving me the opportunity to come back into the squad because every player wants to be in the national team” he said.

“Things have changed a lot since the last time I was with the team. There are a number of very good young players who are doing well” Malata said.

Malata admitted that there is stiff competition hence the need to work extra hard to break into the first eleven.

“There is big competition here and it will not be easy for me to walk into the starting 11. I have to work hard which I will definitely do to retain my position in the team”, said Malata.

The Flames squad of local based players started training on Monday morning ahead of the back to back 2021 AFCON qualifiers against South Sudan and Uganda next month.

