Malawi rights activist Mtambo survives assassin’s gun attack

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) Chairperson Timothy Mtambo survived when assassins bullets were fired into his car Friday night about 11pm around the Area 49 road near Mtandire in Lilongwe as he was driving home, Mtambo has confirmed.

According to Mtambo six bullets were fired at his car but lucky enough none of them hit him.

He said the attackers – believed to be regime thugs -were in a car and were trailing him.

The assassination attempt is believed to be linked Mtambo’s role at forefront of mass protests over alleged rigging of elections.

Mtambo, a fierce critic of President Peter Mutharika who is also the executive director of the Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRC), has been at the forefront of protests following elections in May, which the opposition says were rigged.

HRDC has been organising mass protests to force the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah over the alleged mismanagement of the May tripartite election , which saw Mutharika re-elected for second and mandatory final term. The results are being contested in the constitutional court.

Recently Mtambo also survived an attack when his residence had been petrol bombed.

The attack last week saw a car belonging to the activist destroyed. The second bomb was thrown inside the compound of the house.

Members of HRDC said they suspected the attackers had links to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party.

Since May, tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets across Malawi to demonstrate against the management of the election. The government has accused the protesters of damaging property and looting and has sought court injunctions to stop the demonstrations.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :