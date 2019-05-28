Malawi advance to quarter-finals of Cosafa Cup: To face Zambia

Malawi have now secured their spot in the quarter-finals of the 2019 Cosafa Cup with a 2-1 beating of Namibia in a Group B clash at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi on Tuesday afternoon.

Malawi went top of Group B with six point while Namibia find themselves in second spot with three points.

During the match, Namibia were first to score after 15 minutes through Charles Hambira but Malawi rallied back through goals from Gabadinho Mhango and Gerald Phiri Junior.

From the bench, Gerald Phiri jnr scored the winning goal on a spot kick after a Namibia defender brought down Richard Mbulu inside the box.

Gabadihno almost made it three in the 92 minutes , but Namibia keeper pulled off a superb save to deny the Malawi forward.

Malawi Coach Meke Mwase did not make any changes in his starting 11 by starting Ernest Kakhobwe in goals while Peter Cholopi, Stanely Sanudi,Charles Petro and Precious Sambani started in defence.

Chimwemwe Idana partnered man of the match, John Banda on the midfield.

Duncan Nyoni and Mecium Mhone operated from the wings while Gaba and Richard Mbulu were upfront.

Few changes were made as Gerald Phiri replaced Nyoni while Mike Nkwate was brought in for John Banda.

Mbulu also paved the way for Chawanangwa Kawonga.

