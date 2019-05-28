Pauline Long Foundation donates sanitary pads to Mchinji school going girls

It was all smiles to girls at Bua Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in Mchinji, when Pauline Long Entrepreneurship foundation (PLEF) sanitary pads to girls at the school.

PLEF was founded by a United Kingdom based TV hosts and philanthropist Pauline Long.

Speaking during the ceremony PLEF Executive Director in Malawi Maccollins Mathias Chisale said Long realizes the challenges girls face during mensuration.

“Many girls especially those from the poor backgrounds abscond classes when they are menstruating which affect their studies. As a foundation, we want to make sure that no girl should miss classes because they don’t have sanitary pads, this is a basic human right for each and every school going girl,” he said.

He said the foundation is very passionate about the healthy and education of girls especially from the villages that’s why their is sanitary pad distribution campaign has started in the rural area.

In total, the foundation distributed about 720 packets of pads to 120 girls each getting six packets to last for six months.

The whole campaign, according to Chisale is expected to be officially launched next week in London.

Bus CDSS Deputy Headeacher Hope Nathaniel said the assistance came at the right time and will go a long way in assisting the girls in the area.

“It is my wish that the foundation will not stop from there, I hope that they will continue supporting these girls so that they can ably be attending classes,” she said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :