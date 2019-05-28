Mchacha celebrates DPP poll victory with black cock, lock

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)controversial regional governor for the south Charles Mchacha on Tuesday rounded up the party victory with a display of a black cock and a lock.

The black cock is the symbol of the main opposition, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) while the lock is the symbol of the Peoples Party (PP), a party that went into an electoral alliance with the MCP ahead of the highly contentious 2019 tripartite elections.

Mchacha walked majestically with the cock and lock in his hand as DPP supporters made insulting remarks against the MCP and MCP.

MCP got 62 parliamentary seats in the 193 strong House while the DPP got 55 parliamentary seats.

Leader for MCP Lazarus Chakwera got 35.45 per cent of the vote cast while the DPP’s Peter Mutharika got 38.57 per cent, giving the president a narrow win of just over three per cent.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :