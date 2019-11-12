Malawi agricultural transformation summit returns: William Kamkwamba mentoring students

The Agricultural Transformation Initiative (ATI) is scheduled to host its second annual Agricultural Transformation Summit from 13th to 14th November at Bingu Conference Centre in Lilongwe where the ‘The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind’ William Kamkwamba will be in attendance to give the keynote address and act as guest judge at the Centre for Agriculture Transformation’s AgTech Challenge Science Fair.

The ATI’s first Agricultural Transformation Summit took place in December 2018. There were over 150 participants in attendance from the farming sector, including smallholder farmers and tobacco leaf companies, as well as the private sector, government, banks, investment advisors, and universities.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, ATI Country Director Dr. Candida Nankhumwa said this year’s summit will once again bring together key stakeholders from across the agriculture sector to discuss opportunities for economic diversification in Malawi.

“On Wednesday, November 13th there will be an AgTech Science Fair from 12:00pm to 3:00pm then on Thursday, November 14th there will be an Agricultural Transformation Summit from 9:00am to 5:00pm where different stakeholders will brainstorm various issues affecting the agriculture sector,” she said

According to Nankhumwa, participants will address the summit’s theme, “The Role of Inclusive Science, Technology, and Innovation in Driving Agricultural Transformation;” and will also exchange ideas to help smallholder tobacco farmers’ transition to alternative livelihoods.

On 13th, there will be Agricultural Technical (AgTech) Challenge Science Fair being spearheaded by the Centre for Agriculture Transformation (CAT) that will showcase primary, secondary and tertiary students presenting their innovations to address challenges faced by Malawian groundnut farmers.

After the presentations by students, an expert judge panel will review and select the winning intervention that has the highest chance of commercialization with William Kamkwamba, an inventor and farmer who have been mentoring the students as the guest judge.

Some of the key people to be present during the function are Kondwani Nankhumwa, Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development.

Others will be Kamkwamba, best-selling author of The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, Derek Yach, President, Foundation for a Smoke-Free World.

Jim Lutzweiler, Vice President for Agriculture and Livelihoods, Foundation for a Smoke-Free World and Professor George Kanyama Phiri, Vice Chancellor, Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources will also be available.

ATI is preparing for a future of reduced tobacco demand by working with smallholder tobacco farmers to facilitate the development of complementary structured value chains with the goal of making Malawi’s agriculture sector globally competitive.

To achieve its mission, the ATI is partnering with the private sector, smallholder farmer organizations, government and financial stakeholders to catalyze investment, develop and strengthen extension services, and promote entrepreneurship to support tobacco farmers in their efforts to transition to alternative crops and livelihoods.

