Malawi ambassador to UN dies: Necton Mhura loses battle to cancer

February 20, 2018 Green Muheya -Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Malawi ambassador to the United Nations died Necton Mhura has died following a long battle with cancer.

Chief Secretary to government Lloyd Muhara confirmed the death in  a brief media statement but provided no details as to how he died.

The  deputy ambassador to the UN, Loti Dzonzi, informed the Malawi community in the New York that hura was admitted to a New Jersey hospital on January 30, 2018 and died today February 19, 2018 at 1:30 P.M. Eastern Standard time.

Many Malawians took to social media to express their condolences.

“Shocked and saddened to learn that Ambassador Mhura passed away,” one Malawian in New York tweeted.

Some described Mhura  an “outstanding” envoy.

President Peter Mutharika was notified of  Mhura’s death and is reportedly  grieved .

Ambassador Mhura took his post as Malawi’s Permanent Ambassador to the UN in August 2016. Prior to this posting, he was briefly Malawi envoy to the United States in Washington D.C.

A former University of Malawi academician, Mhura once worked as  Deputy Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) .

He was acquitted of treason charges  over an alleged coup plot in the aftermath of the death of former president Bingu wa Mutharika.

The other defendants in the case  included Bingu’s brother President Peter Mutharika, ministers Bright Msaka, Goodall Gondwe,  Kondwani Nankhumwa,  Jean Kalirani, Henry Mussa, Nicholous Dausi who  were fingered in a report into Mutharika’s death as having played one role or another in plotting to upstage the then Vice-President Joyce Banda from assuming power as stipulated in the Constitution.

The case collapsed after Peter Mutharika was elected President in 2014 defeating Joyce Banda.

