Malawi Anti-Corruption Bureau says reviewing Mota Engil Africa contract awards for inducements

The graft bursting body Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Malawi says it is screening “processes” that will determine how it should handle the complaint to investigate how the Roads Authority (RA) awarded a contract to Mota Engil Africa.

ACB Director General Martha Chizuma has made the sentiments in her response to the Centre for Mindset Change (CMC), which wrote the Bureau, asking it to institute investigations into the matter.

In a one-paged letter dated 26 October 2021, Chizuma acknowledges receipt of the letter dated 6th September 2021 in respect of the CMC request to investigate the Roads Authority and Mota Engil Africa.

“Receive our sincere apologies for the delayed response. This was due to problems beyond our control. Kindly be advised that your complaint is undergoing screening some screen processes, which will determine how the Bureau will handle the matter. As and when it is possible, the Bureau will be giving you some updates on the matter,” reads the letter.

CMC Executive Director Phillip Kamangira said he is impressed with the commitment the Bureau has demonstrated to give the matter an attention.

Mota Engil Africa is involved in a number of high profile projects which cannot finish but costing taxpayers billions more than the bid price which raise suspicions of under-pricing to beat competitors and increase prices through variations while work is underway.

